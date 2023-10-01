Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has revealed that she wanted to be a Reverend sister but was expelled from the convent.

During an interview with media personality and actor, Taymesan on his podcast ‘Tea with Tay’, Beverly Osu talked about her early days, recounting her experiences as a student in a convent school and how she was expelled due to her passionate involvement in various creative pursuits.

She reminisces about her notable appearances in music videos like Ice Prince’s “Oleku” and Kizz Daniel’s “Madu.”

She also shares her journey in the world of Nollywood and her unwavering determination to one day grace the prestigious Oscars stage.

Beverly recalls her Big Brother Africa journey, recounting her audition, time spent in the house, and all that happened after the show.

The screen goddess opens up about her upbringing, highlighting the love in her family despite the challenges.

She discloses that her parents separated when she was around 8 or 9 years old, which led to a broken home.

Beverly shares how the decision to live with her mother was made, despite her initial desire to stay with her father.

However, her spirited nature eventually led to her expulsion from the school, even though she maintains that she was simply enjoying her teenage years and actively participating in various school activities.