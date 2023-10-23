A Nigerian lady has tied the knot with the man she met during the EndSars protest in 2020.

While the nation boiled, seeking justice and change, two Nigerians met and began their love.

She mentioned in her caption that they met because she waved at him during the EndSars rally.

A video she shared showed that they have already welcomed a baby girl together and have since gotten married to each other.

See netizens’ reactions …

@_mmã❤️ commented: “Una no talk early

I for just go that endsars protest 😂😂”

@Eze Confidence lamented: “😫😫😫and I attended end SARS protest ooo😂😁…”

@ARTbyDIPO wrote: “na so life be abi? Me wey snap picture for unna two that day, unna no call me to chop wedding & naming rice abi. Happy married life sha 🎉 💐”

@SYLVER❤️‍🔥💸 shared: “Omo😭 and i was busy hiding inside the house😭”

@AnnieVii~Nwunye Chief ❤️😊🐦 said: “Abeg when next we go protest🙏 even if na for Peter Obi mandate l wan wave person son”