Seasoned Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips popularly known as Mama Rainbow is looking forward to her 81st birthday.

The veteran actress, while sharing a beautiful photo of herself ahead of her 81st birthday on Monday, stated that she will be turning 18 years and not 81 years

Expressing gratitude to God, she thanked Him as she noted how it was just like yesterday she was born.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE TO ME. I will be 18YR NOT 81 YEARS . 16/10/1942 just like yesterday THANK YOU FATHER”.

Taking to her comment section, some of her fans agreed with her that she indeed looked like one in her teenage years.

Glow Reeah wrote, “You really look 18 grandmas. Happy birthday in advance ma

Kiki Divine wrote, “I love that. Age backward. May continue to bless you and keep you in good health in Jesus’ name. Enjoy your day

I Am Ogo Oluwa wrote, “18 sure look on you Maami

Fasola Victoria Oluwaseyi wrote, “Grandma, 18 looks good on you ma

I Am Toblat wrote, “Sweet 18 mummy. Legend

Jayjay Afo wrote, “Mummy looking like sweet 16

Ogan La Princess wrote, “Yes o sweet 18th. Much love grandma