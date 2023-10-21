Popular businesswoman and reality TV personality, Chioma Ikokwu better known as Chioma Goodhair had a war of words with celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani as she vows to beat her up.

It would be recalled that Chioma and Toyin had their fair share of misunderstandings on the first season of the Real Housewives of Lagos, the pair have resumed the energy on Season 2.

In the fourth episode of the new Season of the show, Toyin Lawani dismissed her fellow housewife after an opinion during a discussion. This escalated quickly into Chioma Ikokwu threatening to beat up the stylist.

Toyin, however, was unbothered as she insisted on putting Chioma Goodhair in her place without remorse.

“How will you say you will beat for having an opinion? After I beat you, my bodyguard will beat you. My mopol will beat you. My soldiers will arrest you,” Choma stated angrily.

Watch the video below: