Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has expressed hope of acting in a movie in the near future.

The Oscar-nominated singer said during an interview with BBC in London that she would love to play single-mum roles in movies.

It is understood that the 28-year-old singer was raised by a single mother in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I’m ready to act in movies. Not ready right now but I’m already good at acting.

“The first character I would love to play is a single mum. It doesn’t need to be struggling. It could be like a fun single mum or a single mum that has mysteries. A gangster,” the ‘Free mind’ hitmaker said.

Tems has now joined the likes of Davido, Wizkid, and Mr Eazi, who have also expressed interest about joining the movie industry in the past though not as actors but as executives.