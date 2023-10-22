Reality TV star and businesswoman, >Uriel Oputa insists she’s in love with younger colleague, Groovy despite her age and vows never to let anyone steal her happiness as she finds love in her junior colleague.

Recall that the reality star was recently spotted kissing her younger colleague, Groovy who’s 9 years younger than her.

She had in an earlier post said that happiness could be find in the most unlikeliest of places.

In a recent post, she has said that she’s found love and nobody can take that away from her.

She emphasized that she’s not going to allow age to be holding her back and that nobody would take her new-found happiness from her.

Uriel cited Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing whose age are quite far apart, as a perfect example of her situation.

See her post below: