Big Brother Naija All stars finalist Pere Egbi revealed in a conversation with Cross on the Clout Africa YouTube channel that he would choose Mercy Eke, over Kim Oprah, another housemate.

This is coming just days after the conclusion of BBNaija All Stars Season 8, where he emerged as the 4th runner-up.

During their conversation, Cross asked, “Be honest, if you had to choose between Mercy Eke and Kim Oprah, who would you pick?”

Pere responded immediately, saying, “Mercy Eke, a thousand times.”

In a recent interview, Pere admitted to having genuine feelings for Mercy Eke during their time on the show.

He said, “I have seen her [Mercy]. Before the show, I was having a conversation with Cross, and I know that she [Mercy] likes me, and I like her.”

“So there’s a mutual liking. That should be the beginning of everything, whether it’s friendship or more. We both genuinely like each other.”

Watch the video below: