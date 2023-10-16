Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi Vibes opens up on being the brain behind the hit tracks, ‘Risky’ and ‘Unavailable’ performed by superstar singer, Davido.

In a recent revelation, the former DMW record signee made bold claims about his contribution to the creation of two of Davido’s popular songs, namely “Risky” and “Unavailable.”

“Risky, oh boy too respect when I wrote Risky. When I wrote ‘Unavailable’ I was still unavailable, I did it though; see the outcome, unbelievable,” he started in part.

These claims have not gone unnoticed by the online community, with netizens offering their interpretations of this matter.

Some said that Peruzzi’s decision to provide these songs to Davido was a strategic move, recognizing that the singer’s star power played a major role in the success and widespread popularity of these songs.

Others stated that if Peruzzi had released these songs independently, they might not have attained the same level of fame and recognition, particularly in light of Peruzzi’s previous struggles in creating hit songs.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/GucciStarboi/status/1713691021639328209?s=20