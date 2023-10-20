Renowned Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi popularly known as chef Dammy says that her pastor should be held responsible if anything bad happens to her.

In the late hours of 19th October, 2023, Chef Dammy took to her page cause fear and panic after she disclosed her life was in danger.

According to the chef, she has been living in constant fear and nearly died a few days ago. She disclosed how “men of God” threatened, cursed and insulted her for months after her cook-a-thon.

She wrote in part:

“By the time we are done with you, you will not be able to stand on your feet again”

this was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war.

But these are the people of God,

Are they not supposed to be Godly?

In a new post shared on her Instagram story, Chef Dammy has revealed that her pastor, Jeremiah should be held responsible if anything bad happens to her.

See her post below: