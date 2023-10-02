Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has mocked BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye as she shower praises on Ceec and Mercy Eke.

The sex therapist took to her Instagram page to reveal that the reality star won because she used emotional blackmail to win the heart fo Nigerians.

According to her, Baye cries alot and manipulates the housemates.

While mocking Ilebaye, Blessing CEO revealed that Nigerians doesn’t like strong and powerful women like Ceec and Mercy; hence why they are against them.

She also revealed that Ceec and Mercy are her winners.

In her words:

“If you one win Nigerians heart, use emotional black mail, know how to cry and manipulate, the public love to feel powerful by pitying you .

The Nigerians don’t like strong powerful women🤣.

These 2 women na my own winners . They have been relevant for years and so shall it be … Justice for mohbad no distractions 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Big brother 9ja is indeed a dramatic game nothing close to reality 🤣🤣. Dey play”

See below;

