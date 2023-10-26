A beaming expectant mother posted a video of herself expressing her excitement following the results of a scan that showed she is having twins.

The soon-to-be mother went to the hospital to find out the gender and number of children she is expecting.

When she learned that she was expecting a set of twins shortly, she became ecstatic.

In the viral video, she happily danced while waving the scan while holding it up.

The expectant mother disclosed that she is about to give birth to two boys, however the video she posted does not show her growing baby belly.

Online users congratulated her in her comment area, with some wishing for the same outcome.

@happiness said:: “God that is my prayer. I’ve got 2 girls with 3 C’s and I lost the first one being a boy and now i am having 2 girls. Oh my good Lord, hear my prayers.”

@user7215754558038 commented: “Congrats darling I tap from your blessings.”

@Realtor Linda said: “I tap from this testimony.”

@Lily commented: “Congratulations and I claim this blessing Amen.”

@Iamchilota said: “Awwwwwwwn….I just put myself in your shoes. The joy too much.”

@Lolo with God said: “God, please bless me with one. Any gender at all.”

