Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz has changed his position after defending Naira Marley and Zinoleesky on social media.

The talent manager had previously gone online to criticize, Nigerians and their cancel culture, begging them to forgive the Marlians Music boss for reportedly bullying and harassing Mohbad before his untimely death.

Many Nigerians were angered by Teebillz’s defense of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, and many of them blasted him on social media.

In a recent development, Teebillz chose to retract his remarks after his unpopular opinion was not well welcomed online.

He wrote: “I’m sincerely sorry for the insensitivity of my earlier post! I don’t mean to undermine anyone’s feelings or Opinion…….I just rather be of help to this young man than judging him based on association along side being product of his environment!!! MENTAL HEALTH played a major role in MOHBAD’s last days weather you agree with me or not! ZINO is definitely feeling the impact too mentally now!!! My heart also goes out to SOLID STAR…..”