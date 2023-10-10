Former Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate CeeC opened up about her affection for colleague Neo Akpofure caused her relationship with her lover to come to an end in a recent interview with Toke Makinwa.

The reality star and lawyer openly admitted her desire to Neo, a different roommate, while she was a participant on the just concluded Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

She didn’t hold back in telling him how much she admired him, even admitting that she’d had a fairly private dream about him.

Her relationship before the house was brought up in response to these revelations, which prompted issues.

Cee-C’s honesty on her desire to Neo caused her boyfriend to break up with her. He apparently found her declaration of love for another man to be too much for him to accept.

However, several social media users questions the genuineness of CeeC’s relationship with her boyfriend.

Watch the video below;