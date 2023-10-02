Famous actress, Beverly Osu asserts that she was the first person to be referred to as a “video vixen” in Nigeria.

When Beverly played a vixen in the 2011 smash song “Oleku” by legendary rapper Ice Prince, she shot to popularity.

The Big Brother African alumna claimed that many people in society opposed her choice to use the moniker “video vixen” when she first did.

She made this statement while participating in the most recent episode of the podcast Tea With Tay, which is hosted by Taymesan, also known as Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh.

Beverly said; “I was literally the first person to call myself a video vixen [in Nigeria]. Yeah, proudly. People hated it but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a video vixen.’

And they were like, ‘Video vixens are… You don’t say that. Say you’re a model.’ “I was like, ‘No, I’m a model but I’m a video vixen.”