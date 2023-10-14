Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Josephina Otabor aka Phyna has taken to social media to drew attention to her mental health issues.

In a series of terse tweets , the reality TV star said she is tired of associating with human beings and she wants to be around domestic animals.

Phyna said she is going through a challenging period, adding that the internal battles she is fighting are too big for her.

She wrote; “Tired of humans majority are heartless creatures…… I wanna be around dogs, cats and chickens”

“Jokes apart. I’m going through hell of shits. The internal battles I’m fighting are way bigger than me. Very honestly, for the very first time, my mental health is at stake.

“Omo this life nor help person or carry person matter for head oo. Make I just dead it sha, bcuz if I talk now witches and wizards go tag am jealousy.”