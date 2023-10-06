Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha, better known by her stage name Real Warri Pikin, has shared her remarkable progress after undergoing weight loss surgery.

Theinfong reports that the mother of two took to her Instagram page on Friday to share her progress since going under the knife.

The comedian listed all the negative health conditions she had stopped experiencing since she her transformation surgery to remove the excess fat in her body.

Real Warri Pikin added that she will share some of the major challenges she is currently facing adjusting to her new lifestyle.

Sharing a before and after photo of herself, Warri Pikin wrote: “Six months of no breathlessness. Six months of no knee pains. Six months of no sleep apnea. Six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight. And most of all, six months of being happier and healthier

“I will love to share my post surgery experience as it has not not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living; It has been God all the way. I will be sharing the struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle. Full video drops on YouTube.”