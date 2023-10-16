A Nigerian woman who goes by the Twitter handle @Aunty_naya wept after joining the so-called “ajo,” or local donation organization, only to find herself in an odd circumstance when it was her turn to receive her portion of the money.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between @Aunty_naya and the contributor that revealed an unusual explanation for why she hadn’t received her money yet became the focus of social media networks.

@Aunty_naya messaged the group administrator in anticipation of receiving her contribution, but was met with an unexpected reply.

A friend of the contributor responded in place of the contributor herself, revealing that the contributor was presently in a trance at her church and would be available to make the payment the following day.

She wrote;

“She is on trance at church and she will be coming down tomorrow. Have been holding her phone since Thursday.”

Netizens Reactions…

@fourfifteenvolt415 reacted; “The reason why I stop ajo unless na me go carry first.”

@oluwabiggi22 said; “She fit no come back oo.”

@abeasola said; “Same with me oo. E reach my turn she enter trance. I dey pray make she come out alive o.”

@poshest_hope said; “Na why I Dey like collect first to third for Ajo to avoid this kind Wahala.”

@belikexenia_ said; “What is this.”

@ubigho_omena said; “Follow her go the trance go collect your money come back to normal. Dey play.”

@_olayeni reacted: “I go wait for am inside church compound. Na me she go fess see when she come back from the trance.”

See below;