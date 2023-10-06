An old video of BBNaija ‘Level Up’ star Kess with his co-star, Christy O has stirred reactions on social after they were accused of having an affair by Kess’ wife, Angel.

Recall that Angel had sparked controversy when she alleged that Kess is having an affair with his colleague, Christy O.

While Kess vehemently denies this, he had slammed her with a counter-accusation of stealing. Angel has continued to make further clarification following this.

In the old video, Kess and Christy O are seen apparently creating a content together in which one plays the role of the boyfriend and the other the girlfriend.

This sparked further reactions from netizens as they are of the opinion that everything is starting to connect.

@bervelynnnn said: “It’s all making sense now 🤣🤣 understanding side chick”

@owusuivy stated: “😹😹😹 see them looking like two hungry kids😹😹”

@hardebeamphe wrote: “After collecting tony🤣…how is it not for garri? Or eba?🤣”

@Evangel141 opined: “Art imitating life.”

@gbemi_tips said: “Now it makes sense 🤣🤣”

Watch video below: