Uriel Oputa, the former housemate of BBNaija All Stars, carries her young lover Groovy close as they go out on a romantic date, ignoring those who criticize them.

Recall that the reality star faced criticism a few days prior after it was discovered that she was locking lips with her younger coworker.

However, in spite of the mocking comments she received for “finding happiness in an odd place,” she has subsequently announced that she is in a relationship with him.

A recent development saw Uriel post a cute video of herself and Groovy at an event to her Instagram account.

From the beginning to the very end, the couple was spotted cuddling and looking gorgeous together.

Reactions trailing the love between Groovy and Uriel

dora_la_hott said: “Same people are funny 😂so Ned can marry Regina but uriel can’t date groovy all of una dey mad.”

coco_ace penned: “It’s giving somebody please marry Uriel off the streets 🙏🏾”

danielobadan wrote: “Mother and child 👀😂 I love Uriel but that’s just what it’s giving to me 😩.”

iam_karl3x opined: “This ship is giving sugar mummy n jigolo vibez. Abi na knack just Dey hungr our Uriel ni way she no gree rest😂😂.”

masterstrokelingerie noted: “It’s giving nonsense and ingredients.”

