Ilebaye Odiniya, the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ winner, intends to change her phone number due to her new celebrity status.

Because of her experience with betrayals, the 22-year-old reality star says she doesn’t keep friends, so she cuts off friendships.

The self-styled Gen Z Baddie revealed this during a recent exclusive interview on Hero’s Therapy with radio and TV personality Hero Daniels.

Ilebaye, who stated that she would change her number after media rounds, said she never really had friends before going into the Big Brother house.

According to the Kogi-born model, she has people she talks to but hasn’t had time to communicate with them since winning the reality show.

The BBNaija star said; “Before going to the Big Brother House, I didn’t have friends. I just have people who I talk to.

“But I didn’t have someone I could call a friend. Because I have had a lot of people betray me in the past. So, I cut off friendship. But I’ve people I talk to.”

“However, I haven’t really had time to chat with them since winning the show. I haven’t changed my number. I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody yet. Maybe when I’m done with my media rounds.”

Daniels’ tried to confirm if the reality star will really change her phone number, and she answered affirmatively; “Yeah, I have to.”