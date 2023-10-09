Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, better known by his stage name Teju Babyface, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate with fans and well-wishers as he welcomes his third child with his wife.

On Sunday, October 8, the humour merchant revealed to the public that he’s finally hung up his boots.

In his words: “The one (that) the Yoruba people call Idowu is here!”

“My wife @tobibanjokooyelakin and I welcomed our 3rd child, a girl, into the world a couple of days ago. Mother and daughter are very well. And father too (if anybody was wondering)”

Now, having rejoiced and announced thus, Iya Ibeji aka Iya Idowu aka Mrs. Babyface, e don do o! I don hang boot o. Let Alaba just chill o. Ehen.”

Fans have, however, flooded his comment page to celebrate the news.

See some reactions below:

ekolade: “Congratulations to all of you, bro! Well done, Mrs O! Time to get the snip, Teju.”

namureeee: “congratulations my darlings. God’s protection upon her in Jesus Name.”

officialowengee: “Oyeeeeee my main Gee, I hail madam oooo and I hug you my brother, massive congratulations to you my dearest prince gbadewonuola oyelakin as we welcome our princess, God’s blessings will continue to fill your home and lives IJN.”

abiodun_olopade_official: “wow , big congrats bro.May you never lack all that is necessary to nurture and nourish in Jesus name.”

danielkennyb: “No oh, Daddy we want more. We want Alaba, just like the one that plays for Real Madrid and then you can hang boot. Congratulations Ore Mi Daada.”

boyeniyi: “Congratulations brother! 4 is the magic number though, so no snipping yet.”

yettyabo: “What do you mean by this one. I’m idowu too n we are strong and eketa omo Olori ire lo maa nbi IDOWU.”

See his post below: