Veteran Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo says he prefers working in the Nigerian movie industry more than American ‘Hollywood’ movie industry.

The 55-year-old thespian who started his acting career in the United Kingdom in 1986, said the reason he loves Nigeria is because of the “vibes and camaraderie.”

He made this disclosure in an interview with The Punch, adding that although Nollywood still has a long way to go in terms of high production values, he always learns something working in the industry.

In his words; “The industry in Nigeria is growing very fast. . We are just a different set of people, right from the way we work and relate with one another. The vibes and camaraderie of Nigeria is just unique. Yes, we have a long way to go in terms of high production values but I prefer to come back to Nigeria after I have worked in Hollywood and other industries across the globe. I always learn something whenever I work in Nigeria. I cannot even remember how many movies I have shot in Nigeria.”