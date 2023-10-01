Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems has been the topic of discussion on social media after sharing a stunning photo shoot that hinted at a new album. The controversy began when an enthusiastic fan compared her to the Osun mythical goddess Yemoja or Yemeya. However, Tems responded with a statement that spoke volumes about her faith and personal transformation.

The ‘Free mind’ hitmaker known for her unique style of music, shared a photo that caught the attention of fans who saw a resemblance between hee and the Osun goddess, Yemoja or Yemeya. In Yoruba culture, Osun is revered as a goddess associated with water, fertility, and motherhood. Her image is often depicted in flowing blue and white robes, which the fan believed Tems was emulating in the photo shoot.

Tems responded to the fan, making her beliefs crystal clear.

“Actually it’s about Jesus Christ teaching me how to walk on water, to trust Him and not in human understanding.

He changed my life. And if you seek Him He will fill you up too.

He is the Lord of Lords.

The word of God, made flesh 1 am His sheep. He is my Shepherd.

And I have been forever transformed.

I am His forever. THATS JUST ME DOE,” she replied.