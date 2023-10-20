Amid ongoing public feud between reality TV star, Kess and his wife, Della, have once again taken their grievances online, with a live video exchange that has left netizens in a state of shock. Della, in her emotional live video, didn’t mince her words. She unleashed a torrent of curses and wishes for harm upon Kess, going as far as expressing her readiness to enlist the services of a “juju man” to eliminate him and his entire family.

When Della accused her husband of having an affair with one of his former Big Brother Naija colleagues, Christy O. In her public accusations, Della claimed that Kess and Christy O were romantically involved and that Kess was unfaithful to her. She further alleged that money she sent to Kess was often spent on both him and Christy O.

The situation escalated when Della revealed that Kess and Christy O shared an apartment, and she narrated instances of calling Kess only to find Christy O in his bedroom in revealing attire, strongly suggesting an intimate relationship between the two.

Kess quickly responded to these allegations, vehemently denying all of Della’s claims and dismissing them as falsehoods. It seemed that the dust had settled on this controversy, but tensions flared again when Della accused Kess of sabotaging her work by allegedly contacting her employers in the United States with damaging information.

In her latest live video, Della expressed her anger and frustration at Kess for his alleged interference with her professional life. She used strong language and gestures, leaving no room for errors about her sentiments. The most shocking part of her outburst, however, was her invocation of a “juju man” to eliminate Kess and his family, which has left many onlookers disturbed.