Media personality, VeryDarkMan has caused stir online following his outburst regarding the tragic death of a University of Port Harcourt student, Justina Tiffany.

Recall that Justina was killed by her boyfriend, Collins, also known as Damien.

He is said to have dismembered her body and put the body parts in sacks. The man was caught by security guards while disposing of the sacks.

The police found Justina’s eyes and breasts in Collins’ apartment. They think that he may have used them for rituals.

Reacting to this, VeryDarkMan said that he doesn’t blame a man for killing his girlfriend, and he doesn’t feel sorry for Justina Tiffany.

According to him, men are under a lot of pressure to be successful, and some men resort to illegal activities to make money.

He also said that women are often expected to rely on men financially, and this could have played a role in the tragic death of Justina Tiffany.

His outburst has caused a lot of controversy, because people think that VeryDarkMan is being insensitive.

Many people have criticized him for his lack of empathy, but he has refused to apologize.

Watch the video below;

