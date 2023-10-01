Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Kie Kie, beams with joy, shows off her dancing skills when she was surprised with flowers and a teddy bear by her husband on a movie set.

In the trending video, the mother of one was seen chatting with a few individuals just minutes before the door was opened.

Buoquet of flowers, balloons and a giant size teddy bear were brought into the room, all of which were handed to Kie Kie while she continued to act surprised and danced.

The video’s inscription revealed that she was surprised on a movie set by her husband.

Fans of the talented skitmaker have taken to the comment section to share their opinion.

See some reactions below;

blackbeauty22.7: “‎This woman Dey call kie kie no Dey always get shame at all she don’t know that she is getting old see how she is doing like small pikin.. I love u sha.”

Sharon Odinaka: “‎Me I want HARMONIE as my friend too oh he is so sweet.”

Queenie: “‎kiekie is the wrongest person to surprise because she will surprise and shock you with her childish act at the same time.”

BeeOrah1: “‎Harmonie is a very nice friend. I wish for a friend like him for myself.”

Dunni stitches: “‎Na woman wey dey supportive them day suprise. When I watch kiekie’s interview I know say she be wife material 10000000 yrds.”

ID_KEYS: “‎I Dey try Dey reason how this kiekie Dey serious because I never see one video make she Dey serious?”

fhavour: “‎kie kie na vibes who saw the moment where she was gave the teddy bear lap dance.”

Azubuike Hope: “‎No dull moment with this woman, love your energy joor.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMj5c27bK/