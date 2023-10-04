Big Brother Naija All Stars finalist, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has revealed Kim Oprah possesses some qualities of his ideal woman.

The reality star and entrepreneur who sat down for a chat with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said he was so happy when Kim Oprah came into the House.

We recall that Kim came into the All Stars show as a house guest together with Omashola, Lucy and Prince in the fourth week.

Kim, Cross and Pere were in a romantic entanglement while on the show but when she left the house, she noted that she would like to focus on her Anambra born adventurer.

While chatting with Ebuka, Cross said; “When she [KimOprah] came in, I was so happy. I was excited to see someone in the House who actually knew my kind of person.

“So, it was more or less like let me be close to this person. Every day we just kept talking and talking and we just kept on liking each other’s company more and more. And we became closer to each other. I realised that she has some qualities of a lady that I actually do like.”