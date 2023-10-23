Some social media users have berated popular singer, Kizz Daniel, after he referred to controversial crossdresser Bobrisky as his “baby girl’.

In a video that ‘Buga’ crooner posted on his Instagram page, Bobrisky, dressed in traditional attire and with headgear, showed off her luxurious collection.

The socielite was also seen showing off his 3.4 million gold bracelets, 2.5 million gold earrings, and a 2-carat gold necklace worth N8 million. Because of her gorgeous jewellery display, the singer came on the internet and referred to him as his “baby.”

The singer posted a picture with the statement, “Not to pressure you but to motivate you this Sunday My …. Google Baby girl @bobrisky222 assignment #MyG M”.

Following the video, viewers couldn’t help but be fascinated with Bobrisky’s display of affluence during the My G Challenge. The audience was really outraged, though, when Kizz Daniel made fun of the crossdresser and called her “his baby”.

His unexpected choice of words left many on the internet baffled.

See netizens reactions below;