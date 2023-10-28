After many years of studying nursing, a brilliant Ghanaian nurse has accomplished a remarkable feat by returning to school to study law and being called to the Bar.

Leah Afoakwa, the lady who graduated with the 2023 set, stated that her passion is not only saving people’s lives but also defending them.

During a chat with the lady, she was questioned on how she plans to manage the demand of the two fields, and she said…

“I will strategize in order to meet the demands of both professions. I intend to impart the knowledge I have acquired unto my colleagues in the healthcare profession and to also enlighten them on the increasing rate of medical negligence suits.”

The lady’s passion and zeal to make a great impact in the lives of her patients as a nurse and in the lives of her clients as a lawyer is indeed inspiring and many folks have expressed their congratulations to her and urged her toward achieving more.