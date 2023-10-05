Alula Okposo, the daughter of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo is set to walk down the aisle with the love of her life.

The promoter and CEO shared the good news on her official Instagram page with a photo of her wedding invitation. Alula and her love would be tying the knot on November 25th, 2023.

Accompanying the invitation, Alula expressed gratitude to God for his faithfulness in the past year.

According to her, many can’t understand what she passed through, however, her God was faithful to her.

“Good morning people, You come bearing great news. I am getting married. God has been so faithful this past year. You can’t even understand. Please save the date. God bless”.

Reacting…

Stella Michaels wrote, “Congratulations my love

Rapper, Vector wrote, “Alula and time sounds just right

Chigul wrote, “Congrats nne

One Elma Godwin wrote, “Congratulations girl happy for you. Date save

One Official Evelyn John wrote, “Congratulations!!!! Let me run and call Mama and congratulate her. This is huge!!!

One King Smile Suti wrote, “Awwww am so happy for you my lovely sis… you made my morning

One Fredo Amata wrote, “Wow Alula congratulations

One Derek Muogho wrote, “Congratulations Lulu, your home is blessed”.