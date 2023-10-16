BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa urges ladies who are gushing over Tiktoker, VeryDarkman to remember to always respect a man in his slippers and singlet days as she addresses her alleged attraction towards him.

The outspoken Tiktoker was recently featured in an event which took place in Jos. Rather than being seen in his signature singlet, the socialite showed up looking good in a simple white shirt and black jean.

His change of wardrobe definitely got lots of people giving compliments and gushing over him.

While reacting to this, reality star and singer, Uriel Oputa encouraged women to not disrespect a man just because he is still putting on rubber slippers and wearing a singlet.

She recalled how people had berated her because she had gone on live with him, as if he wasn’t human.

Although, Uriel stressed that she’s not interested in dating Verydarkman, she however emphasized that ladies shouldn’t look down on anyone.

In her words;

“so very Dark man is now

entering your Eye!!

Because he cleaned up Nice

Good for him

So I was crushed,insulted

because I went on live with

him.

Why are you talking to that

Wait oh No be human he

be?

Now he is entering your eyes

Ladies learn to see beyond a

man’s immediate situation,

[xarn to respect a man in

the Days of singlets and

slippers

Because in his Days of Shirts

and shoes are not far off.

Before you ask, I’m not

interested in Dating him

But, Never look down on

any Man. (Never)

I’m so Happy for him.

See how una Dey just say

Omg omg his Hot.

You see in this life Do you”

See post below: