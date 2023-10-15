Lege Miami, a popular content creator, calls himself out after abandoning a lady he went on a date with for eating way over his budget on a first date.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of himself telling the story of his first date with a Nigerian lady.

According to Lege Miami, he bought a portion of food worth the sum of N7,500 for himself while his date ordered king prawns and other items to the tune of N40K.

He, however, revealed that he left her without saying goodbye, hence, reporting himself publicly before the lady in question call him out.

“I don’t go out with a lady, it’s rare. I took a babe out, I ate N7500 food, she ordered huge prawns that I’ve never seen or eaten before. I have run away; if you read it anywhere on any blog, please don’t blame me. That’s why I am reporting myself because I am not a foolish man,” he stated.

How netizens reacted to date of Lege Miami who ate N40K food

Jibsman1 penned: “You see how lege de do for ig, you suppose know say e no send anybody. Now you come get mind follow lege go date, you didn’t stop there, you went ahead to do more than intended 😂.”

DrinksBarrel quizzed: “7500 to 40,000…kilode she no get food for house?”

AnimokuVic49982 said: “But why? How would someone take you out and you eat this way? No restraint.”

houdini__1 wrote: “He’s a foolish man, was he not the one that took her to a fancy restaurant? What was he expecting?”

