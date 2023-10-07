Fans and well-wishers of Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama are overjoyed as the screen diva makes a comeback to Nollywood.

The veteran, who quit the industry after she found a new purpose, revealed via her Instagram page that she is back on the screen.

In an emotional post, Victoria revealed that life showed up for her and she had to give it all up, both acting and films.

Despite it all, she was still called an actress and now, she has decided to try again with her new movie, Golden Stripes Films.

“Life showed up…..

I gave it all up……..Acting…Films…

Through Life Experiences l found my 2nd Purpose

…Helping others heal …

.Because l lived Experiences in Trauma…..

Psychology…

I was still called an Actress…..So I decided to try Again…..Rainbow Emotions…..

But I did it…Awesomely too…#goldenstripesfilm @goldenstripesthemovie …..

Movie Premiered on the 5th of October…

My posters are on London Buses…

God got me…..

I am still here…..Alive…..Well….Gratitude

GoldenStripes is now showing in all Cinemas in UK …..Please Go Watch it…..Current Social Issues”.

See her post below: