Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser has revealed a painful incident she had during his trip to the main land.

According to the mother of Lagos, she travelled to the mainland to shoot some videos for a woman but had a terrible time.

In a now-deleted post, Bobrisky said that when she returned from filming her video, she found over 1000 l young men surrounding his car and pleading for money after realising who he was.

However, after the chaos intensified, he called the police, and 20 men fully arrived at the location, fully armed. But the boys quickly took to their heels after sighting the police.

Bobrisky further added that before they took off, they destroyed one of the side mirrors on his 2022 Land Cruiser. He described people on the mainland as local and not well-behaved.