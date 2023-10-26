Davido , a popular Nigerian musician is preparing to take revenge on his accusers, warning everyone not to beg him when the retaliation begins.

Recently, the musician has been caught up in a maelstrom of accusations from people who claim he owes them various sums of money.

In a cryptic tweet in response to the callout, Davido stated that no one should beg him.

“Mke nobody beg me”, he said leaving people pondering its meaning. Many observers couldn’t help but associate this tweet with the ongoing allegations against him, suggesting that it might be directed at those accusing him of owing money.

He added, “You want to be famous ba?” insinuating that those trolling him wanted attention.

See his tweets below;