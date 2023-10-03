Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian, a student at UNICAL, starts a write-a-thon to break the record for the longest continuous writing session, which is 188 hours.

The young man had earlier in June declared his intention to start the challenging task.

Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian evidently submitted his request to the organization in charge of recording before starting his endeavor.

His goal is to complete 188 hours, during which time he intends to write both fiction and nonfiction books.

He has scheduled his writing for the first through eighth days of October.

See reactions;

bishy.opeyemi said: “GWR go soon issue public warning to Nigerians.”

ladyque_1 reacted: “The word thon don suffer for una hand”

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote: “Say bye bye to the muscles of that hand…E dey shake, otilo”

adesewastylesignature commented: “It’s enough guys please”

david_zorander said: “My only question is why choose to suffer so much?”

evalastindayo wondered: “What’s he writing?? The History of Nigeria??”