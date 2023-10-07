A South African lady, Matanga Lesego has revealed that her boyfriend ended their relationship over her appearance.

She shared some photos of herself rocking a skimpy outfit at a social event and noted that it was because of the clothe her man dumped her.

But the young woman found his reason for breaking up hilarious as contained in the caption of her post on Twitter which had a laughing emoji.

Matanga “Konje I got dumped for this fit😭😂”

Konje I got dumped for this fit😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OaZopoj9x2 — Big 🅿️ah-🅿️uh🇹🇿 (@Matanga_Lesego) October 5, 2023

@ThatslilStrange; He made the right choice.

@Nkosi_Shebi; I don’t blame him.. Infact he should’ve ghosted you

@_simplyenny; Boyfriends are temporary, drip is forever😅.

@mzansiluxurys; Rightfully so. Well done to the good brother. Now can I have your number?

@TeflonDonRozsay; Good choice now you’re free on the market