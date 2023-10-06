Marlians music signee, Cblack has advised all ‘Marlians’ to come out and drum support for their president, Naira Marley.

He declared that his boss, Naira Marley is not involved in the controversial death of singer, Mohbad and urged Marlians to speak up in his defence.

Cblack’s post indicated his unwavering belief in Naira Marley’s lack of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

He wrote; “Marlians this is the time we need to raise our voice up for the president… Don’t let us keep quiet… all I know and I still stand on is that Naira Marley is innocent.”

His post has caught the attention of netizens.

See reactions below:

@ibikunleadedayomercy said: “Marlians no pass 5 for Nigeria again.”

@soloblinkz said: “Na you and your village people dey stand there.”

@slayo_nbudget said: “God please take this werey and give us Imole.”

@sherry_xb reacted: “Them don kuku use your own brain fry akara before.. ozuorrrrrrrrr.”

@tomilolar_ reacted: “Who are the marlians????we are imolenization.”

@bbyfuture31 said: “This is what we are saying! CARRY EDUCATED PEOPLE AROUND YOU! black I dunno if you was the cleaner of the crew but listen and listen good! In a MURDER CASE you don’t have the right to put mouth and say anybody is innocent! Infact you are now out MIAN suspect! It seems you know more than we do! Oya come out and speak let’s know what is happening! Because you was the one on the voice recording shout “WANTI GBE SIN’ I heard with my own two ears I know your voice! NO DEY DO LIKE BABY KINGSWAY.”

@nuelbola_wigs said: “Is this one okay? Iwo ati tani?”