Former BBNaija All stars housemate, Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke leaves fans drooling as they’re spotted together following the end of the BBNaija All Stars show.

It would be recalled that the two ex-housemates began got really close to each other as the show draws to the end, attracting many shippers.

It seems that their relationship has extended outside the house as Mercy and Pere are spotted together at his hotel room.

Mercy could be seen putting on Pere’s blazer while she had her make up done while Pere got his done.

The video has generated mixed reactions online as many fans gush at their budding relationship.

Reacting…

oby_udegbe wrote: “Omo! Even if ilebaye is my fav! I love this ship”

victoriadodeye said: “Mercy is 30, pere 36. What more can you ask for. This two are very mature people who know what they want and they have a good chemistry, both are very good looking and very hot, they are doing very well in their careers so I don’t think they will want to waste their time if they don’t like each other. I truly want them to work”

lamusiq.sly wrote: “Pere and Mercy match made in heaven”

beautiful.chomie said: “After Ozo and Nengi I didn’t want to ship again but this two are tempting me to ship again”

chivan_collections wrote: “I have never shipped any housemate before but you see this one, I’m shipping it with my full chest. Percy to the world”

Watch the video below: