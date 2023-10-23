Popular Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name Erigga, has expressed concerns over the recent trend of girls learning how smoke from their boyfriends and some male friends.

The ‘Motivation’ crooner took to his Twitter handle to state that any guy teaching a girl how to smoke ‘loud’ – a strain of cannabis and CSP should try and marry them.

“All these girls wey una dey teach to smoke loud and take csp, make una marry them oo,” Erigga tweeted.

The 36-year-old who hails from Delta state also accused men of encouraging women to go into prostitution by inviting a female entrepreneur to their home as conditions for patronising their business.

https://x.com/erigganewmoney/status/1716110404458324424?s=20

He wrote; “Men don too Dey do for this our family tree Sha 🦦”

“The ones encouraging prostitution are men !!! Let’s not even argue it God knows….the moment they see you are young, pretty and hardworking they’ll start with “I’ll buy it o but you’ll come and do home delivery “Omo and if you refuse you’re not serious for business I just had to bring this here cause it’s tiring and I know the idiot that asked me to sleep with him for chops would read this.”