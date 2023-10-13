Reality TV star and businessman, Cross, revealed in an exclusive interview how he discovered, during a farting competition between colleagues, Pere and Mercy Eke, that their connection is real and genuine.

Speaking with BBTitans star, Miracle OP in an interview, he was asked how he knew Mercy Eke and Pere were going to end up together.

Cross said:

“I was sitting somewhere, doing my thing. Mercy Eke was here, and Pere was there, and they were just having a farting competition. That’s when I knew that this thing is definitely solid.”

Netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See some reactions below:

theblack_abby: “This housemates be making us feel like we don’t know what we watched like.”

baby: “‎Cross don’t worry I will replace you with pere.”

Letsay Vickie: “‎Abeg cross Pere was more loyal to you than u wr to him. For Pere to get closer n closer to Neo.”

Ebi gold: “‎Cross will never agree that he did his friend dirty.”

Malkia_b: “‎It’s real abi but others ships are fake and strategic?”

shugabae: “‎Cross talking rubbish…u did pere dirty no dey talk rubbish.”

user7150990800430: “‎And you saw other ships as fake but just bcoz that u saw theirs is real hmmmmm.”

SUGAR: “‎Cross n beating around the Bush. his conversations are never solid.”

Ashley George: “‎So theirs is real all of a sudden and soma and angel’s own was fake and not genuine!!!you this useless boy!!!just wait and see somgel grow.”

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjQpTJTh/