BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya recently spoke about her friendship with Mercy Eke.

She did this in a recent interview.

According to her, the BBNaija 2019 winner was there for her in the house.

Ilebaye revealed that when she was feeling down or vulnerable, Mercy Eke was always there.

She added that even though they had disagreement, she felt protected and loved by her.

“Mercy was always coming to talk to me, even when Benita did something bad. She gave me sisterly love, even if she was saying stuff. At least I could feel protected and loved. So, Mercy.”

Watch the video below:

