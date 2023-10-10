Mercy Eke, the first runner-up on BBNaija All Stars, has reacted to rumours that Kiddwaya and his girlfriend supposedly broke up because of her.

Recall that Kiddwaya’s girlfriend, Laura, unfollowed him on his Instagram page following his kiss with Mercy Eke.

During their stay in the house, Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya kissed at a secluded spot that the CCTV in Biggie’s home did not record.

Fast forward, Mercy Eke in an interview with Toke Makinwa was asked if she was told her escapades with Kidd caused a rift between him and his girlfriend outside the house.

Mercy Eke feigned surprise and ignorance as she claimed she didn’t do anything serious with Kiddwaya. She also denied locking lips with him. According to her, it was only a good night peck on his cheeks.

“I didn’t do anything with Kiddwaya. I’m surprised by all this I am hearing. I gave him a goodbye or a goodnight peck on the cheeks that night. It wasn’t serious”, Mercy said.