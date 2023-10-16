Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has unfollowed her fellow housemates, Angel and Soma on social media.

This comes following a space hosted on the X (Formerly known as Twitter) platform where Mercy watched her fans, mercenaries dragged the other housemates.

Lovebirds, Angel and Soma were regarded as a ‘One dollar hoe’ and a ‘mental health patient’ respectively while Mercy Eke reportedly attended the space without saying a word.

However, a new development surfaced on the internet yesterday evening when fans noticed that Mercy Eke had unfollowed Angel and Soma on her Instagram account.

Angel, in response, promptly reciprocated the action by unfollowing Mercy. However, Soma, on the other hand, has chosen to continue following Mercy, despite the apparent tension.

See the screenshot below: