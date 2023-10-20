Reality TV star and Nollywood actor, Pere Egbi has disclosed in a recent interview that Mercy Eke was the best option available to him when he came into the Big Brother house.

He made this disclosure during a chitchat with fellow ex-housemate Uriel Oputa.

Mercy and Pere did not have a close relationship when they first moved into the Big Brother house; that was something they really started to develop later in the season.

The chemistry between the ‘Pepper Dem’ winner and the Nollywood actor during the latter part of the show came as a surprise to both fans and other housemates.

Pere had initially expressed interest in Alex when he was in the BBNaija house saying that she was the only girl he felt he could physically touch.

Mercy, however, had made it clear that she was in a relationship and wasn’t interested in dating anyone. But as the season gradually winds down, the two housemates grew closer and even shared a kiss on TV.

Despite what Pere disclosed in a recent interview, Mercy and Pere had unfollowed one another on social media as recently as three days ago.

Fans are concerned about the abrupt change in their friendship because the reasons behind their choice to stop following each other are still yet to be known.