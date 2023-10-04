A Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State has issued an order for singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, to be remanded in police custody.

The Lagos State Police Command had filed an application before the court for an order to remand the duo for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation into the controversy surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad.

Ruling on the application, the Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ordered that both men be remanded for just 21 days.

This is coming shortly after Naira Marley, the CEO of Marlian Music, released a statement informing the public of his return to Lagos, Nigeria, weeks after the sad passing of Mohbad, a former signee of Marlians music.

The singer, before his demise had claimed in multiple videos that he was mistreated and subjected to physical abuse by members of Marlians Music and some affiliates of the label.

Additionally, there was an old video where Mohbad appeared to move away from Nigerian socielite Sam Larry.

Following Mohbad’s death, there were speculations linking Marlian Music to the tragedy, although as of the time of this report, there is no concrete evidence to support such claims.