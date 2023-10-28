Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has made some allegations against the late singer Mohbad on her Instagram story.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Mohbad was attempting to get rid of baby Liam after learning that his wife had multiple partners.

She also claimed that Wunmi had been caught doing hookups in Lekki by Mohbad and that she had trust issues with their son Liam.

Kemi Olunloy further alleged that Wunmi used to lace the food in Mohbad with hard drugs to put him to sleep so she could go out at night to work as a “runs girl”.

The investigative journalist has further accused Wunmi of being behind the death of Mohbad. According to Kemi Olunloyo, the nurse she referred to as Nurse Feyi Ogedengbe was paid by the wife of Mohbad, Wunmi, and Spending to kill the artist.

Recall that it was reported that a nurse was called upon by close friends of Mohbad to attend to him after his show at Ikorudu.

Kemi Olunloyo has, however, called for the arrest of the wife of the late Mohbad for deliberately poisoning the food of Mohbad with narcotics.