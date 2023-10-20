Cute Abiola, a popular comedian, has wondered how his head shape has changed as he shares an old photo from his broke days.

The renowned comedian and ex-navy man took to social media to reflect on how far he has come and the changes in his physique.

He shared a photo from his trainee days in the navy as well as a more recent one that shows him looking fit.

The comedian wondered the miracle and biological explanation behind the sudden change of his head.

Cute Abiola said: “The question is ! How my head shape take change ??? How ? God you are wonderful”

See his post below:

Netizens’ reactions:

_invictus_solomon said: “From mega mind to mega millionaire”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “Money deflated that head? Miracle no dey tire Jesus…”

dear_hopeee wrote: “Omo!! The head be like obudu mountain resort”

julliecassie said: “Maybe it was malnutrition you don dey chop better food now so the head come calm down”.

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote: “Did he archive poverty in the head before? The circumference is not circumferencing…How?”

leeeymarrrrh reacted: “Money is the best plastic surgery you can ever have”

officialooshamo said: “Sapa wan comot hin head”