Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Beauty Tukura celebrates her 26th birthday today.

The fashion model who turns 26 today, October 21st, 2023, has shared breathtaking photos of herself dressed in pink to mark her new age. She was all shades of beautiful in her big fairytale dress and fascinator.

The reality star stated that she wants to be treated like a Queen on her special day.

“This is 26!”.

Only Queen treatment for my 26th!”.

Ooni’s wife, Olori Tobi Phillips; Actress Seyi Edun, Diiadem, and Idia Isien, BBNaija stars like Maria Chike, Angel Smith, JMK, Amaka, Esther Biade, and more celebrated her.

