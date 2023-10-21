Veteran actor Mr Ibu‘s wife, Stella Maris Okafor calls out the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), for lying about providing support to her husband even before his medical challenges.

This is coming following a statement released by the union addressing the allegations of abandonment and lack of structure to support their colleagues.

According to Mr Ibu’s wife in a video shared by social media commentator, VeryDarkMan, the statement released by the guild was only to make them look good in the public’s eyes as it is completely untrue.

She revealed that she has never gotten support from the union prior to her husband’s health challenge and all efforts to reach the Actors Guild proved abortive.

“I am not happy at all. AGN came to be talking about what they did not do. Why would they come out to say they’ve been supporting my husband from the start when they did not do anything? I called Emeka Rollers, he didn’t answer; I texted, he read the message and did not reply,” she said in part.

Backing Mrs Stella’s claim, VeryDarkMan insisted that the guild lacked structure as he initially argued; hence, the reason for the attack on his personality from Nollywood stars over his statement.

